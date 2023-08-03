Supreme court hearing on Netanyahu protections

Tomer Naor, chief legal officer for The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, said: "We're standing here today at the Supreme Court, because the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, basically legislated a constitutional amendment in one of the basic laws of Israel, changing the "Incapacity Law" and allowing (Israel's Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under charges in court today, to basically escape away from any review by the Supreme Court about the fact that he's working today as a prime minister in a conflict of interest with his charges in the court."