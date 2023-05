Rwanda Genocide suspect appears in South Africa court

A former Rwandan police officer accused of ordering the killing of some 2,000 Tutsis during the 1994 genocide appeared briefly in a South African court on Friday (March 26). Fulgence Kayishema had been on the run for two decades. He was arrested on Wednesday (March 24) under a false name on a grape farm in Paarl, around 40 miles from Cape Town.