Raab: UK preparing for 'constructive' relations with Taliban

"We need to face up to the new reality in Afghanistan. We've got a new chargé d'affairs for Afghanistan based in Doha, Martin Longden, and on top of that, Simon Gass, the prime minister's special envoy. The approach that we're taking is we don't recognize the Taliban as a government," Dominic Raab said in a statement.