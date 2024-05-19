Pro-Palestinian protesters beaten and arrested by American police in New York

As pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue throughout the United States, peaceful protesters are facing instances of police brutality and potential arrests. In Brooklyn, New York, authorities have already taken aggressive actions against individuals participating in a pro-Palestine march, resulting in physical altercations and arrests. The tension escalated when a sizable presence of NYPD officers attempted to remove those rallying for Palestine from the streets of Brooklyn.

New York police have beaten and arrested several protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Brooklyn.



Violence erupted when a large number of NYPD officers tried to push back people who took to the streets of Brooklyn to march in support of Palestine.



The group was waving Palestinian flags near Ovington Avenue on the local shopping strip in the heavily Arab-American neighborhood.

Images show officers tackling and dragging protestors to arrest them as they kept yelling and fighting back.



Meanwhile, Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied near the US Capitol to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, the massive exodus of Palestinians that occurred in 1948 following the establishment of the state of Israel.



The pro-Palestine activists chanted slogans and voiced criticism of the Israeli and U.S. governments at the National Mall in Washington D.C., despite a steady rain.



Many of the supporters have a direct and personal connection to the Nakba, the Arabic word for catastrophe.



A great number of Pro-Palestinian protesters also took streets and gathered outside of Israeli consulate in San Francisco, California, US to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.