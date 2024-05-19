 Contact Us
Pro-Palestinian protesters beaten and arrested by American police in New York
05.19.2024 16:01
Pro-Palestinian protesters beaten and arrested by American police in New York

As pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue throughout the United States, peaceful protesters are facing instances of police brutality and potential arrests. In Brooklyn, New York, authorities have already taken aggressive actions against individuals participating in a pro-Palestine march, resulting in physical altercations and arrests. The tension escalated when a sizable presence of NYPD officers attempted to remove those rallying for Palestine from the streets of Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied near the US Capitol to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, the massive exodus of Palestinians that occurred in 1948 following the establishment of the state of Israel.

The pro-Palestine activists chanted slogans and voiced criticism of the Israeli and U.S. governments at the National Mall in Washington D.C., despite a steady rain.

Many of the supporters have a direct and personal connection to the Nakba, the Arabic word for catastrophe.

A great number of Pro-Palestinian protesters also took streets and gathered outside of Israeli consulate in San Francisco, California, US to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.

