Video World Pence on indictment: I 'hoped it wouldn't come to this'
08.03.2023 19:02
Mike Pence, Former Vice President, Republican presidential candidate, said: "Now, with regard to the substance of the indictment, I've been very clear. I had hoped it wouldn't come to this. I had hoped that this issue and the judgment of the president's actions that day would be left to the American people. But now it's been brought in a criminal indictment. And I, I can't assess whether or not the government has the evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt what they assert in the indictment."
