Party furore deepens for British PM Boris Johnson over lockdown joking

British PM Boris Johnson's woes deepened Friday (December 10), after an opinion poll found his popularity has fallen to its lowest level since he took over as the country's leader. Johnson has faced a barrage of criticism since a video emerged showing his staff laughing and joking about a 2020 Downing Street party - while the rest of the country endured strict Christmas lockdown measures.