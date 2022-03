North Korea: New ICBM to curb 'dangerous' moves by U.S.

North Korea's latest launch was a big, new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media reported on Friday, in a test leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves. The Thursday launch was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017.