North Korea asks United States to stop 'demonizing' Pyongyang

"The U.S. is now working hard to ‘demonize' the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), spreading again all sorts of rumors. Meanwhile, it, together with its vassal forces, is intensifying the full-scale offensive for putting pressure on the DPRK in all aspects including ‘human rights', sanctions and military affairs," the Korean Central News Agency reported, citing a North Korean Foreign Ministry statement.