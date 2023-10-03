Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Agostini, Krausz and L’Huillier

The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2023 has been awarded jointly to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier for their groundbreaking work in developing experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light, which enable the study of electron dynamics in matter. Pierre Agostini is affiliated with The Ohio State University in the United States, Ferenc Krausz has affiliations with the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany, and Anne L'Huillier is associated with Lund University in Sweden.