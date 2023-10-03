 Contact Us
Video World Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Agostini, Krausz and L’Huillier
10.03.2023 18:54
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Agostini, Krausz and L’Huillier

The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2023 has been awarded jointly to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier for their groundbreaking work in developing experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light, which enable the study of electron dynamics in matter. Pierre Agostini is affiliated with The Ohio State University in the United States, Ferenc Krausz has affiliations with the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany, and Anne L'Huillier is associated with Lund University in Sweden.
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Agostini, Krausz and L’Huillier
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Agostini, Krausz and L’Huillier
Will support for conflict-hit Ukraine suffer under Fico's Slovakia?
Will support for conflict-hit Ukraine suffer under Fico's Slovakia?
At least three people killed in shooting at Bangkok mall
At least three people killed in shooting at Bangkok mall
Armenian VOMA terror group recruits children into its ranks
Armenian VOMA terror group recruits children into its ranks
Baku unveils reintegration plan for Armenians in Karabakh region
Baku unveils reintegration plan for Armenians in Karabakh region
Erdoğan blasts West for showing tolerance towards PKK terrorists
Erdoğan blasts West for showing tolerance towards PKK terrorists
Türkiye condemn Sweden for allowing act against Erdoğan in Stockholm
Türkiye condemn Sweden for allowing act against Erdoğan in Stockholm
All measures taken amid attack by Armenian on Turkish officials: envoy
All measures taken amid attack by Armenian on Turkish officials: envoy
EU leaders convene in Malta to address migration, key European issues
EU leaders convene in Malta to address migration, key European issues
Trump loses last-ditch attempt to delay New York fraud trial
Trump loses last-ditch attempt to delay New York fraud trial
Ukraine seeks more westren military support in its fight against Russia
Ukraine seeks more westren military support in its fight against Russia
Video shows bear crashing family picnic in Mexico
Video shows bear crashing family picnic in Mexico
How did early missteps hamper Ron Desantis' 2024 presidential bid?
How did early missteps hamper Ron Desantis' 2024 presidential bid?
Alexei Navalny loses appeal against new jail term
Alexei Navalny loses appeal against new jail term
Hollywood writers end strike pending final deal
Hollywood writers end strike pending final deal
Mccarthy: Joe Biden must tighten border to avert shutdown
Mccarthy: Joe Biden must tighten border to avert shutdown