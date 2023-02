Newborn baby and mother rescued from quake rubble in Hatay

4 days after the earthquake disaster, rescue teams working on a collapsed apartment building in Hatay found that a mother and her baby were alive. Good news came after prolonged efforts. A 10-day-old baby named Yağiz Ulaş and his mother were pulled alive from ruins in Hatay province, 92 hours after earthquakes in southern Türkiye.