Video World Moscow fumes over European Union blockade of Kaliningrad
06.22.2022 11:55
Moscow fumes over European Union blockade of Kaliningrad

Russia summoned the European Union's ambassador in Moscow on Tuesday (June 21) fuming over what it calls an illegal rail blockade of a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea. It comes as a row over a ban on goods transiting between enclave Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia intensifies. In recent days, EU and NATO member Lithuania has shut the transit route for basic goods to and from Kaliningrad - including construction materials, metals and coal - through its territory.
