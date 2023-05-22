McCarthy: Debt limit talks with Joe Biden 'productive'

"I think our discussion, my discussion with the president, I think, was productive. And look, he's sitting on Air Force One, he'd been sitting in meetings with other world leaders, it's hard to try to get that update as we're going across there. I think that we can solve some of these problems if he understands what we're looking at. But I've been very clear from the very beginning. We have to spend less money than we did last year," Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Speaker of the House, said in a statement.