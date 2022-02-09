Mass protests against IMF and Argentina government's new $44.5 bln debt deal

Demonstrators rallied outside Argentina's iconic government house, the Casa Rosada on Tuesday to protest against President Alberto Fernandez's deal with the IMF on 28 January for a $44.5 billion standby agreement.