Video > Mass protests against IMF and Argentina government's new $44.5 bln debt deal
02.09.2022 16:03
Mass protests against IMF and Argentina government's new $44.5 bln debt deal

Demonstrators rallied outside Argentina's iconic government house, the Casa Rosada on Tuesday to protest against President Alberto Fernandez's deal with the IMF on 28 January for a $44.5 billion standby agreement. Demonstrators rallied outside Argentina's iconic government house, the Casa Rosada on Tuesday to protest against President Alberto Fernandez's deal with the IMF on 28 January for a $44.5 billion standby agreement.
