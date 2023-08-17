 Contact Us
Lahaina residents lament U.S. leader Joe Biden's delayed response
08.17.2023 16:21
Lahaina residents lament U.S. leader Joe Biden's delayed response

Kat Achimoff, a resident of Lahaina, expressed her thoughts, stating: "You know, it's vanished. People will have different reactions to the president's visit here. Some will feel that it lifts their spirits, believing that if the president comes here, it signifies our significance and assistance is on its way. Others might not be affected at all. Regardless, we're here together, navigating through these challenges day by day. Any positivity that comes our way, we'll embrace it."
