Jakarta soup kitchen feeds those in self-isolation

Hospitals are packed in Jakarta as the Indonesian capital grapples with a COVID-19 surge, so a pack of volunteers is cooking up some comfort for those forced to isolate at home. The highly-infectious Delta variant has left hospitals short on beds - more than 90% occupied. One organization hoping to make the situation a little less dire is Dompet Dhuafa, which means 'Wallet For The Poor'.