Video World Israel accused of pressuring Palestinian people to leave Jenin
07.05.2023 09:37
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, a significant number of individuals evacuated the city of Jenin on Monday during Israel's largest military operation in the West Bank in two decades. The operation has resulted in the loss of Palestinian lives and has witnessed armed confrontations between Israeli troops and Palestinians on the streets. Palestine has accused Israel of intentionally exerting pressure on hundreds of families to evacuate the Jenin camp. The situation remains tense, and efforts to de-escalate and address the humanitarian concerns are crucial for the well-being of the affected population.
