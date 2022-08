Guterres demands troop pullback from Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

UN Secretary General António Guterres has again called for the withdrawal of all troops around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. "The area needs to be demilitarized," Guterres said on Thursday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ukraine's Lviv.