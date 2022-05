Greece militarizing islands in eastern Aegean despite agreements

Greece has been militarizing islands in the eastern Aegean, in violation of both the 1923 treaty of Lausanne and the Paris treaty of 1947. Despite international agreements and treaties, Greece remains keen on stationing armed forces on eastern Aegean islands, especially the Dodecanese islands and small nearby islets, including islands and islets very close to Turkey's western coast, including some within sight of the shore.