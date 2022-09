FM Çavuşoğlu: U.S. has 'double standard' on Greece's actions against Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Friday that the US has a "double standard" when it comes to responding to Greece's actions against Türkiye. He touched on the "unfair influence of some lobbies" on Turkish-US relations. "With these lobbies at play, the US follows a double standard approach towards Türkiye on some issues."