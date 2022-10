FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkic world has become center of global geopolitics

"Today, the Turkic world has become the center of global geopolitics, just as it was in history. We have a critical position connecting the East and the West, the North and the South on energy, trade, and transportation routes," Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in his comments at an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of Organization of Turkic States member states.