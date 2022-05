Finland & Sweden in favor of applying for NATO membership

Finnish and Swedish decision-makers are in favor of applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand in response to Russia's war in Ukraine, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that Turkey is not in favour of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, indicating that Turkey could use its status as a member of the western military alliance to veto moves to admit the two countries.