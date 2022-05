Fiji seizes $300M yacht of sanctioned Russian oligarch at US request

Russian Oligarch Suleiman Kerimov's $300 million yacht was seized in Fiji at request of the US, the US Justice Department said on Thursday. "Fijian law enforcement executed a seizure warrant freezing the Motor Yacht Amadea (the Amadea), a 348-foot luxury vessel owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov," the department said in a statement.