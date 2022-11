Erdoğan: Türkiye has shown its 'diplomatic power' during Ukraine war

Türkiye has showcased its "diplomatic power" during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday. "Our critical role in the opening and maintenance of the grain corridor, as well as prisoner swaps (between Russia and Ukraine), is an important example of Türkiye's diplomatic power," he said at the Politics and New Paradigms Forum in Istanbul.