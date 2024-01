Erdoğan warns of increasing racism and Islamophobia across Europe

"In a period where various threats, from Islamophobia to cultural racism, escalate in Europe, our primary duty as a union is to defend the rights and interests of Turkish people in Europe without deviating from democracy and the rule of law," Turkish Presiden Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message to a meeting of the Union of International Democrats, a non-profit organization based in Cologne, Germany.