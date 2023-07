Erdoğan visits Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties. On the first leg of his trip, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and other officials welcomed Erdogan at the airport in the port city of Jeddah.