Erdoğan urges NATO leaders to support in facilitating Ankara's path to EU membership

Turkish President Erdogan stated on Monday that he will urge the NATO summit to facilitate a path for Türkiye's EU membership, emphasizing that Türkiye's accession to the European Union would pave the way for Sweden's NATO membership. He highlighted the fact that most NATO member countries are also members of the EU and expressed his desire for Türkiye's longstanding EU membership process to be addressed during the summit.