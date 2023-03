Erdoğan: Türkiye will never forget Turkic world's solidarity after deadly earthquakes

Türkiye will always remember the invaluable support extended by all Turkic nations after last month's earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday. "We will never forget the solidarity and unity displayed by the Turkic world after the disaster," Erdoğan said in his closing remarks at an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the capital Ankara.