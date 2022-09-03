Erdoğan tells Putin Türkiye can play facilitating role on Ukraine nuclear plant

 Contact Us
09.03.2022 20:33
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that, as in the grain agreement, Ankara could play a facilitating role on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as well. In a phone call, Erdoğan and Putin also exchanged views on bilateral relations, and regional issues, particularly grain exports, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.
