Erdoğan tells Putin Türkiye can play facilitating role on Ukraine nuclear plant

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that, as in the grain agreement, Ankara could play a facilitating role on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as well. In a phone call, Erdoğan and Putin also exchanged views on bilateral relations, and regional issues, particularly grain exports, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.