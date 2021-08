Erdoğan reiterates Turkey's unwavering support to Republic of Northern Cyprus

In an interview to A News on Wednesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his support for the efforts of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to attain statehood. The president condemned the lack of progress on a deal that would establish peace on the island, criticizing obstructions from the Greek Cypriot Administration and certain EU members.