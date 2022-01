Erdoğan: Our hope is to bring Putin and Zelenski together for face-to-face meeting

"Our hope is to bring together Mr. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenski as soon as possible and to ensure that they have a face-to-face meeting," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a joint news conference with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Turkish capital Ankara.