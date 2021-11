Erdoğan: Greek coast guard putting holes in refugees boats

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Greece of having turned into a giant U.S. military base while reporting that Athens is continuing to condemn desperate migrants to sink to their deaths in its waters. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Greece of having turned into a giant U.S. military base while reporting that Athens is continuing to condemn desperate migrants to sink to their deaths in its waters.