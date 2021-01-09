Erdoğan calls US Capitol riot a 'disgrace for democracy'

The storming of the US Capitol building in Washington was a disgrace for democracy," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.



"This process in America, which is described as a so-called cradle of democracy, has indeed shocked and surprised all humanity. It surprised us likewise," Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul.



Erdoğan said he hopes US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 will be a "peaceful transition."



The Turkish president also sent condolences to families of those killed during the violence by supporters of Donald Trump at Capitol.

