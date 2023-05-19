 Contact Us
Video World Erdoğan calls on Turks living abroad to go to ballot box in runoff
05.19.2023 18:20
Erdoğan calls on Turks living abroad to go to ballot box in runoff

"I ask you to exercise your democratic right by closely following the election dates in your countries. The first round of elections was completed successfully. Despite all the difficulties, you have fulfilled your civic duty in the best way. You have shown great favor to me and to the People's Alliance. You did not give in to the attempts of the members of the terrorist organization to intimidate, put pressure on you, and usurp your will," Erdoğan said in a statement on Friday while calling on Turks living abroad to use their democratic rights and go to the ballot box for the second round of the Turkish presidential elections.
