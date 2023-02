Erdoğan: All resources mobilized in Türkiye after powerful quakes

"We have mobilized all our resources. The state is working with municipalities, especially AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency), with all its means," Erdoğan said as he inspected relief efforts in Kahramanmaras province, where two powerful quakes that shook the region were centered, affecting nine other provinces and more than 13 million people.