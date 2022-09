Erdoğan accuses Greece of occupying islands in Aegean Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused Greece on Saturday of occupying islands in the Aegean Sea that have a demilitarised status, and said Turkey was prepared to "do what is necessary" when the time comes. "Your occupying the islands does not bind us. When the time, the hour, comes, we will do what is necessary," Erdoğan said while speaking in the northern province of Samsun.