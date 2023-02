Çavuşoğlu: Western states gave no evidence to back up security threat reports

Foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu suggested the powers may have been trying to portray Türkiye as a volatile state when they temporarily shut embassies and consulates and issued travel warnings following Koran-burning incidents in Europe. "We see the closures of consulates without sharing the details of the information with us as intentional," Çavuşoğlu told reporters.