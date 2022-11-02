Black Sea grain deal will resume as of midday Wednesday, Erdoğan says

The Black Sea grain deal will resume as of midday Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced. "After the phone conversation we had with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin yesterday, Russian Defense Minister (Sergei) Shoigu called our National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and stated that grain shipments will continue as planned as of noon today," Erdoğan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in parliament.