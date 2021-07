Biden: The most Patriotic thing you can do is get a jab

"Thanks to our heroic vaccine effort, we've gained the upper hand against this virus...we can live our lives. Our kids can go back to school. Our economy is roaring back. My fellow Americans it's the most patriotic thing you can do. So please, if you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it, do it now, for yourself, for your loved ones, for your community, and for your country," Biden told reporters.