Biden: Russian forces committing 'genocide' during Ukraine war

"Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian. And the evidence is mounting. Different (unintelligible) last but more evidence is coming out. Literally, it is a horrible thing that the Russians have done in Ukraine," Biden said while calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "genocide" on Tuesday.