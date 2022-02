Biden: If Russia invades Ukraine, United States will not rescue Americans

"There was no good time to get out. But if we had not gotten out, they acknowledge that we would have had to put a hell of a lot more troops back in. It wasn't just 2,000, 4,000. We have to significantly increase the number of troops and we were back in this war of attrition. And, and there is no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.