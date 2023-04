Azerbaijani president receives Türkiye's 1st indigenous electric car

Türkiye's first indigenous electric car Togg on Tuesday was presented to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. "My brother Ilham Aliyev also received the pride of Türkiye, Togg. ... May God grant us to use it in good days," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter by sharing the picture that features Aliyev and the car.