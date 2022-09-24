 Contact Us
Video World At some West Bank schools, looming displacement disrupts return to class
09.24.2022 23:58
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

At some West Bank schools, looming displacement disrupts return to class

Haitham Abu Sabha, the principal at Masafer Yatta Secondary School in the occupied West Bank, expects his students to show up late to class. On some days, when the children are there on time, it is the teachers who have yet to arrive. As movement restrictions and live fire exercises have stepped up, the situation facing pupils in one of the most vulnerable communities in the West Bank has become increasingly difficult, with all four schools in the area under threat of demolition.
At some West Bank schools, looming displacement disrupts return to class
At some West Bank schools, looming displacement disrupts return to class
Abbas accuses Israel of deliberately impeding progress toward two-state solution
Abbas accuses Israel of deliberately impeding progress toward two-state solution
FM Çavuşoğlu: U.S. has 'double standard' on Greece's actions against Türkiye
FM Çavuşoğlu: U.S. has 'double standard' on Greece's actions against Türkiye
U.S. sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan: China FM
U.S. sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan: China FM
Russia proxies hold breakaway polls in occupied regions of Ukraine
Russia proxies hold breakaway polls in occupied regions of Ukraine
Erdoğan: Türkiye only country working on grain exports from Ukraine
Erdoğan: Türkiye only country working on grain exports from Ukraine
Emine Erdoğan hosts first ladies at
Emine Erdoğan hosts first ladies at "Sustainable and Healthy Turkish Cuisine" event at Turkish House
Erdoğan holds talks with world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA summit
Erdoğan holds talks with world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA summit
Scores of bodies exhumed so far from mass burial site in Ukraine's Izium
Scores of bodies exhumed so far from mass burial site in Ukraine's Izium
Missiles hit several apartments in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
Missiles hit several apartments in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
In UNGA address, Biden accuses Russia of 'irresponsible' nuclear threats
In UNGA address, Biden accuses Russia of 'irresponsible' nuclear threats
Putin orders partial military mobilisation, vows to use 'all means' for defence
Putin orders partial military mobilisation, vows to use 'all means' for defence
Putin orders first military mobilization since WWII
Putin orders first military mobilization since WWII
Erdoğan addresses UNGA, calls for dignified way out of Ukraine crisis
Erdoğan addresses UNGA, calls for dignified way out of Ukraine crisis
Ukraine searches for its dead at Russian occupation burial site
Ukraine searches for its dead at Russian occupation burial site
US Muslims present award to Turkish first lady for humanitarian efforts
US Muslims present award to Turkish first lady for humanitarian efforts