At some West Bank schools, looming displacement disrupts return to class

Haitham Abu Sabha, the principal at Masafer Yatta Secondary School in the occupied West Bank, expects his students to show up late to class. On some days, when the children are there on time, it is the teachers who have yet to arrive. As movement restrictions and live fire exercises have stepped up, the situation facing pupils in one of the most vulnerable communities in the West Bank has become increasingly difficult, with all four schools in the area under threat of demolition.