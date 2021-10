Ankara slams American and Russian supports to YPG/PKK in Syria

"Russia and the United States are responsible for the recent attacks against civilians in this region. They did not keep their promises to us. Since they do not keep their promises and these terrorists increase their attacks on us, we need to take the matters into our own hands," Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said while evaluating the security engagements in northern Syria.