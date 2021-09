Almost 90% of Gazan children suffer from personal trauma due to Israeli airstrikes

Airstrikes, ongoing atrocity, torture, detention and the risk of demolition by Israeli forces have affected Palestinian children, not only causing trauma, but also violating their right to a safe and secure childhood. During the last war, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 260 Palestinians and injured thousands. Sixty-six children and 39 women were among those killed in the onslaught.