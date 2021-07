'Alarming' malnutrition in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region

"One of the most distressing trends is an alarming rise in food insecurity and hunger due to conflict. More than 400,000 people are estimated to have crossed the threshold into famine and another 1.8 million people are on the brink of famine. Thirty-three thousand children are severely malnourished," Ramesh Rajasingham -- acting United Nations aid chief -- said in a statement.