Akar: Türkiye has right to carry out anti-terror operations to protect borders

Türkiye has the right to carry out anti-terror operations to protect its borders, the country's top defense official said on Monday. "In terms of international law and self-defense, it is the right of Türkiye to carry out operations for the security of our country and borders," National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.