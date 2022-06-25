 Contact Us
Video World Afghans struggle for food and shelter after deadly earthquake
06.25.2022 14:47
Afghans struggle for food and shelter after deadly earthquake

Taliban officials have called for urgent aid to help survivors of a massive earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people this week. But with Afghanistan's rulers under sanctions, providing aid is proving difficult. "We request all the aid agencies, other countries to send us urgent aid and to help us, since many houses have been destroyed and many people are affected. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will transparently distribute all aid to needy people by land or air. We again call for urgent help."
