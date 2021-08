Afghan Interior Minister Mirzakwal says Kabul handover will be peaceful

"The security of the city has been guaranteed. There will be no attack on the city. The big city and the power will be handed over to a temporary third party and it is our duty to secure the city. Don't be victim of their (Taliban) propaganda. Kabul will be safe. Don't worry, there won't be any problems in Kabul," Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal -- the actıng interior minister -- said in a statement.