3 years on, still no justice for murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi

The 2nd of October marks the third anniversary of the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. On the 2nd of October 2018, he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to file paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz. According to U.S. and Turkish officials, a waiting Saudi hit squad strangled him and dismembered his body, which has never been retrieved.