Video 20-year-old Muslim woman, Mariam Ali, to run for 2021 Rome municipal elections
10.01.2021 16:34
20-year-old Muslim woman, Mariam Ali, to run for 2021 Rome municipal elections

Mariam Ali is the youngest candidate for this year's municipal elections in Rome and she says her participation should be celebrated as a milestone by fellow Muslim women in Italy who have faced a history of discrimination.

A 20-year-old Muslim woman is running for the seat of the municipality of Rome, Italy, where she was considered the youngest candidate for the upcoming elections.

Mariam Ali, electoral candidate: "I am a third-grade student at the faculty of law, and that helped me in my running for the local elections to know the rights and regulations in Italy."

Mariam Ali who is of Egyptian origin, decided that her candidacy would be a wide window through which she could help others more broadly.

Mariam considers her candidacy a strong, non-verbal response to every person who holds a false belief about Muslim women and the Islamic religion.

"My main goal of running for the election is to put my face with a veil in front of all the people to tell everyone that Muslim and Arabic origin women can work for the countries they are living in. Here in italy, there is some racism and they have a bad attitude toward headscarves and they think that it underestimates women; that's why I want to show that this is not right, as there is no one on Italian TVs who is saying anything in favour of headscarves and Islam," Mariam Ali said in a statement.

Mariam also praised the freedom and privileges enjoyed by veiled women in turkey in all aspects and fields.

"What I love the most about turkey is that President Erdoğan promoted the freedom of women to join the army, the police and any other profession with a headscarf, this is something we do not have in Italy as there's still not much acceptance for headscarves and that's what I want to change," Mariam added.

The young candidate may represent a new challenge for the Muslim community in general and for other Muslim women who are facing frequent incidents of discrimination in Italy and other European countries.




